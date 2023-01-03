An MK company has been giving away bottles of the hugely popular Prime drink in a treasure hunt all over the city.

Campbells Recovery announced on its Facebook page yesterday (Monday) that it had hidden 10 bottles of the ‘Icepop’ flavoured drink in secret locations around MK.

The vehicle recovery and transportation company is giving out clues about where they are.

A spokesman said: “ We have seen so many Facebook posts regarding not being able to get hold of the “prime hydration” drinks so we though we would have some fun. We have hidden 10 bottles of the “Icepop” flavoured drink around Milton Keynes

“Once this post hits 100 likes we will release a clue as to where the first bottle is hidden on our story, we will then give clues every 30 minutes as to where the others are hidden so be sure to keep a eye on our story.

“All we ask is you play fair and once you have found one let somebody else have a chance at finding the next, also tag us in your Instagram and Facebook story’s so people know they have been found. Good luck!”

The hugely popular drink has become an internet sensation and sold out in minutes after being launched online in the UK and is now being sold in Aldi and Asda stores, where people are queuing to buy them.

