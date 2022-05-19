Competition launched to find the best café in Milton Keynes

The search is on for the best cafe in Milton Keynes

Ben Everitt and Iain Stewart will launch the competition on July 1 and are urging cafés all over Milton Keynes to sign up and get involved.

Customers will be able to vote in an online poll for their favourite place and a vote will count for anyone who shares a picture of their visit to a local café on social media using #MKBestCafe.

Both MPs have already written to cafés asking them to get involved and are on the lookout for more to ensure as many cafés in the city can benefit as possible.

Ben, the MP for Milton Keynes North, said: “After the popularity of my Milton Keynes North Pub Of The Year contest last year I’m incredibly excited to be launching the Best Café Competition with Iain Stewart..

“Cafés can be so important to local communities and we know they have had a tough time during the pandemic so I’m keen to help promote them and get people sharing their favourites across social media so please do sign up if you haven’t already!”

Iain, the MP for Milton Keynes South, said: “Milton Keynes has a thriving café sector with many locations dotted across the city offering wonderful drinks, snacks and treats to their customers.

“I am on a mission with Ben Everitt to find the best café so if you know which café that is, please encourage them to register and be part of this competition.

“I would like to wish all the participating cafés the best of luck and I look forward to visiting the winning café soon.”

More information on the competition will be announced in the coming weeks and updates will be given on the MPs’ websites and social media.

The MK North Pub Of The Year competition attracted hundreds of votes last year and 42 pubs across the constituency were nominated.