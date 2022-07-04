Competition launched to find the best café in Milton Keynes

Iain Stewart and Ben Everitt are urging the public to vote online for the favourite local eating place.

The competition is aimed at promoting and support local cafés after a difficult couple of years due to Covid lockdowns and the impact of the global cost of living.

You can vote either through an online form or by sharing a photo of yourself at your favourite café using the hashtag #MKBestCafe on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The search is on to find the best cafe in MK

Iain Stewart, the MP for Milton Keynes South, said: “I am excited to launch MK’s Best Café Competition with Ben Everitt MP.

“It is wonderful to see many cafés from across Milton Keynes sign up to compete for the title of MK’s Best Café and I would like to wish all involved – good luck“The cafés participating will need your vote to help them win the competition so I would like to encourage residents to make their mark.”

Ben Everitt, the MP for Milton Keynes North, said: “I’m excited the MK’s Best Café competition is officially getting underway today and I hope everyone will get involved and help promote our fantastic cafés across Milton Keynes.

“We know how much businesses had a tough time throughout the pandemic and the effect the global cost of living is having so let’s get out there, support local and show some love to MK’s business scene.”