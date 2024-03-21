Competition: Win a new front door this March with Crown Conservatories, Windows and Doors

The winner will receive the full supply and fit of a single composite front door worth £1,700. The front door will be finished in the shade of Smoke Grey with a stainless steel bar handle. Photos: Crown Conservatories, Windows & Doors.

The MK Citizen has teamed up with city firm Crown Conservatories, Windows and Doors to offer readers the chance to win a new front door this March.

To celebrate Easter, Crown Conservatories, Windows & Doors is giving away a brand-new front door to one lucky Milton Keynes homeowner.

Established in 2002, the local business is a leading provider of windows, doors and conservatories in Milton Keynes and the surrounding areas. Known for their personal, friendly service and premium ranges, they have built an excellent reputation in the area.

The competition includes supply and fit.

Each year, Crown Conservatories, Windows & Doors makes it their mission to support their community. The competition is free to enter via the firm’s website, and the winner will receive the full supply and fit of a single composite front door worth £1,700. The front door will be finished in the shade of Smoke Grey with a stainless steel bar handle.

Dave Large, Director of Crown Conservatories, Windows & Doors, said: "We're always grateful for all the support we receive from the Milton Keynes community and are always looking for new ways to give back. We're really looking forward to giving away this lovely new front door to someone who really deserves it."

The competition will end on the 28th of March 2024. The winner will be chosen at random and contacted directly by Crown Conservatories, Windows & Doors, as well as being announced on social media.