Competition: win three-course meal for six people with tribute act entertainment worth £360
She Will Rock You to perform at Whittlebury Park
For those about to rock we salute you!
After more than a year of restrictions, one lucky reader and a group of pals could win a fabulous chance to dance the night away to live tribute act She Will Rock You.
Whittlebury Park, near Silverstone, is offering a table for six people for the spectacular show plus a delicious three-course dinner and disco afterwards on August 20.
Featuring the Queen of Rock, Lorraine Crosby – the
female voice on Meat Loaf’s duet ‘I would do anything for love’ – the classic show belts out songs from Queen, Meat Loaf, Bon Jovi, AC/DC, Heart and many more.
With dazzling harmonies, blistering guitar work, fantastic costumes and choreography, this live show will rock your socks off!
It’s a great night out not to be missed, with a three-course dinner and disco to finish at 12.30am.
Whittlebury Park is a luxury four-star countryside hotel and spa resort in rural Northamptonshire.
To enter please answer the following question:
Which of Meat Loaf’s songs did Lorraine Crosby sing on?
>I'd do anything for love
>Bat out of hell
>I’d lie for you
To enter, you must fill in the coupon in this week's Bucks Herald (June 9), MK Citizen Extra (June 10) or Buckingham & Winslow Advertiser (June 11) and send to: She Will Rock You, Whittlebury Park, Whittlebury, near Towcester, Northamptonshire, NN12 8QH
Closing date: July 1.
Whittlebury terms and conditions:
Prize winner and five guests must be aged 18 and over. Only one winner will be drawn. The prize is non-transferable, non-refundable, non-exchangeable and there are no cash alternatives. Cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer or promotion. The prize is available for She Will Rock You on 20 August 2021 only.
Prize may be changed or cancelled without prior notice. Prize to be redeemed by 1 July 2021 and subject to availability. Travel expenses are not included. Any extras, including food and drink, will be charged. No photocopies of entry coupon accepted. Winner will be selected at random and notified via the contact details supplied. Prize winner and guest must not travel to the venue if they have any symptoms of Covid-19. Temperature checks will be carried out on arrival. The venue reserves the right to deny entry if either the prize winner and / or guests have a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19, if they are displaying any symptoms of COVID-19, if they have been instructed to self-isolate due to exposure to a confirmed or suspected case, if they are required to self-isolate after returning from any location that is under quarantine restrictions. If the event is cancelled due to government guidelines the venue will endeavour to honour the prize.