Concern over ‘flood risk’ of new housing development in historic Milton Keynes High Street

The 24-house scheme in Stony Stratford has been granted planning permission despite concerns raised by residents and councillors about building on flood plains.

They say the project will increase in the risk of flooding in the town, which has suffered significant problems in the past.

The houses, together with 50 parking spaces, will be built on the site of a former gas works and the application was a joint one from Places for People housing providers and National Grid, the site owners.

This is how the development will look in Stony Stratford

Stony’s town council objected to the plan, along with many residents, on the grounds of the flooding risk.

Another resident who has lived in the area since 1976 said the proposal to raise the ground level on the site would increase the risk of flooding to other properties in the area.

Ward Conservative Joseph Hearnshaw has been fighting for flood protection and working with the local Flood Action Group. He said: “This development risks increasing flooding to existing properties and there must be further information regarding flood mapping, flood walls, flood modelling and maintenance plans.”

However, the developers say they have assessed the risk and put measures in place to reduce it. The Environment Agency has confirmed it is satisfied these measures demonstrate the proposed homes would not be at risk of flooding, they say.

The site, which is on the western edge of Stony Stratford High Street, is allocated for residential development within the adopted Plan:MK for 24 new homes. It is also allocated within the Stony Stratford Neighbourhood Plan (2018) as the Northern Gateway Site.

Historically the site was used as a gasworks from the 19th century to the 1970s. Part of it was later used as a caravan sales yard but this has now ceased. .

“Residents are still anxious about flooding in Stony Stratford given what has happened in recent years. They do not feel like their questions have been answered and are feeling ignored by the process.