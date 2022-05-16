Concern over large diesel spillage in Milton Keynes canal marina

The contamination happened late last month when a pipe failed on the marina’s diesel pump seeing a large amount of the fuel leak into the water.

The pipe, which is set in concrete underground, is connected to the pump used by boats to refuel.

Residents living on nearby Woodley Headland on Peartree Bridge, say the fumes after the leak were “horrific” and the environmental damage was considerable.

The diesel was very visible on the water

"The diesel covered at least one half of the marina.. Water birds swimming through the diesel, and large swan mussels were floating to the surface, dead,” said one neighbour.

Swan mussels are large molluscs crucial to the health of the ecosystem. They can grow up to 20cms long and are mud-dwelling filter feeders.

“They are very relevant as an indicator of the environmental damage,” said the resident.

The resident has asked the Environment Agency to investigate how the spillage was dealt with, and residents are meeting this week with the Canal and River Trust to discuss the matter.

The swan mussels are dying and floating to the surface, say residents

But Richard Goosey, who runs MK Marina, said everything possible was done to reduce damage to a minimum as soon as the problem was spotted.

"We switched the diesel supply off immediately. And we put thick absorbent mats on the surface of the water. They act like sponges to absorb the diesel. We also put in a detergent to break up the diesel,” he said.

"Luckily there seems to be no damage to the swans, geese or ducks on the water. We don’t understand how the mussels could be affected as they are bottom feeders and diesel floats to the top of the water.”

Mr Goosey added: “Residents say 2,000 litres of diesel leaked out but that is not correct. It was around 800 litres.”

He said experts from the Canal and River Trust visited on two occasions after the spillage and said no further action was needed.

Meanwhile the marina is waiting for contractors to replace the pipe, which was put in when the facility was built in 1988.

