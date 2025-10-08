Concerns grow as 15-year-old girl goes missing in Milton Keynes - for third time in three months

Call 999 if you see 15-year-old Hope

Police have put out a 999 appeal to find Hope, a 15-year-old persistent runaway from Milton Keynes.

The schoolgirl, who is just 4ft 11in tall, has been reported missing three times over the past three months.

Each time police have been concerned for her welfare and urged people to call 999 if they see her.

Fortunately the previous appeal, issued at the end of September, resulted in Hope being found within 24 hours.

This time police say she was last seen in Oldbrook at 5.50am today (Wednesday October 8) and was wearing a black hooded top with a pink hoodie underneath, black leggings and black trainers.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: We’re concerned for Hope’s welfare. If you see her, please call 999 and quote reference number 43250513070, or you can contact us via our dedicated missing persons’ portal.”