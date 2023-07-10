Concerns grow for 15-year-old who's been missing for 12 days in Milton Keynes

Police are becoming increasing concerned for the welfare of a 15-year-old boy who has now been missing for 12 days in Milton Keynes.

Mohamed Mohamed, aged 15, was reported missing June 28. But he was spotted on CCTV in a local shop on Saturday and today (Monday) police have released the image of him in the hope it will jog people’s memories. The image was taken in Tesco Extra at Heelands.

Inspector Laura Herrington said: “We are naturally becoming very concerned for Mohamed’s welfare and would like to appeal anyone with information, knows of his whereabouts or has possibly seen him to please contact the force.

Have you seen this boy in MK?

"Given the passage of time, we are growing increasingly concerned for him.”

Mohamed is a black male, of medium build and is around 5ft 7ins to 5ft 8ins tall.

He is thought to be frequenting the Lakes Estate, Bletchley and the Heelands area of Milton Keynes.

