News you can trust since 1981
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Concerns grow for 15-year-old who's been missing for 12 days in Milton Keynes

They’ve released another CCTV image of him to job people’s memories
By Sally Murrer
Published 10th Jul 2023, 17:30 BST- 1 min read

Police are becoming increasing concerned for the welfare of a 15-year-old boy who has now been missing for 12 days in Milton Keynes.

Mohamed Mohamed, aged 15, was reported missing June 28. But he was spotted on CCTV in a local shop on Saturday and today (Monday) police have released the image of him in the hope it will jog people’s memories. The image was taken in Tesco Extra at Heelands.

Inspector Laura Herrington said: “We are naturally becoming very concerned for Mohamed’s welfare and would like to appeal anyone with information, knows of his whereabouts or has possibly seen him to please contact the force.

Have you seen this boy in MK?Have you seen this boy in MK?
Have you seen this boy in MK?
Most Popular

"Given the passage of time, we are growing increasingly concerned for him.”

Mohamed is a black male, of medium build and is around 5ft 7ins to 5ft 8ins tall.

He is thought to be frequenting the Lakes Estate, Bletchley and the Heelands area of Milton Keynes.

Anybody who knows where Mohamed is should call police on the non-emergency number 101, or make a report on TVP’s dedicated missing persons’ portal, quoting reference number 43230285929.”