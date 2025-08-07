Concerns grow for welfare of missing pensioner in Milton Keynes

Have you seen Kenneth?

Police are concerned for the welfare of a pensioner who has been missing all night,

And they are asking for the public’s help in finding him.

Kenneth, who is 75, was last seen by his family at around 10pm on Wednesday August 6 at Barnsdale Drive in Westcroft.

He is white, 5ft 8ins tall with freshly cut grey hair and of slim build.

He usually wears dark jeans and a t-shirt.

Kenneth is known to frequent the Westcroft Estate, especially the shops, as well as the areas around Furzton Lake.

Inspector Steve Brisley-Heath, said: “We are concerned for the welfare of Kenneth and are appealing for the public’s help in tracing him. “We would ask if you see Kenneth please call 999. “If you have other information as to where he might be, you can provide information via our online missing persons form quoting reference 43250400514.”