Concerns grow over teen who’s been missing from Milton Keynes for seven days
and live on Freeview channel 276
Concerns are growing for a Milton Keynes teenager who has not been seen for a week.
Thomas, aged 17, was reported missing on February 17 and a widespread police appeal last week failed to find him.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Now a further appeal has been issued and police are urging people to share it widely on social media.
A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said today (Tuesday): “We are concerned for Thomas, so if you see him, please call 999 quoting ref. 43240071041.”
Thomas is believed to be wearing a black tracksuit and Nike trainers. He has strong links to Oxfordshire, and particularly Oxford, say police.
The spokesperson said: “If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact us on 101, or via our online reporting form.
“Please share this appeal widely.”