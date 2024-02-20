News you can trust since 1981
BREAKING

Concerns grow over teen who’s been missing from Milton Keynes for seven days

Police are urging people to call 999 if they see him
By Sally Murrer
Published 20th Feb 2024, 10:50 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Concerns are growing for a Milton Keynes teenager who has not been seen for a week.

Thomas, aged 17, was reported missing on February 17 and a widespread police appeal last week failed to find him.

Now a further appeal has been issued and police are urging people to share it widely on social media.

Thomas, 17, has been missing from Milton Keynes for seven days nowThomas, 17, has been missing from Milton Keynes for seven days now
Thomas, 17, has been missing from Milton Keynes for seven days now
Most Popular

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said today (Tuesday): “We are concerned for Thomas, so if you see him, please call 999 quoting ref. 43240071041.”

Thomas is believed to be wearing a black tracksuit and Nike trainers. He has strong links to Oxfordshire, and particularly Oxford, say police.

The spokesperson said: “If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact us on 101, or via our online reporting form.

“Please share this appeal widely.”