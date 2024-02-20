Concerns grow over teen who’s been missing from Milton Keynes for seven days

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Concerns are growing for a Milton Keynes teenager who has not been seen for a week.

Thomas, aged 17, was reported missing on February 17 and a widespread police appeal last week failed to find him.

Now a further appeal has been issued and police are urging people to share it widely on social media.

Thomas, 17, has been missing from Milton Keynes for seven days now

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said today (Tuesday): “We are concerned for Thomas, so if you see him, please call 999 quoting ref. 43240071041.”

Thomas is believed to be wearing a black tracksuit and Nike trainers. He has strong links to Oxfordshire, and particularly Oxford, say police.

The spokesperson said: “If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact us on 101, or via our online reporting form.