Conference for cutting-edge ideas and designs to be held in Milton Keynes

A two-day design and creative conference is set to bring a host of new cutting-edge ideas to MK.

The All Flows design and creative conference kicks off on May 22 at Unity Place in Central Milton Keynes, and promises to be an unmissable event for anyone passionate about the creative industries.

It gives people the opportunity to hear from influential speakers from across the creative industries, covering subjects such as prototyping radical futures, technology consuming itself, creating everlasting brands, generative media platforms shaping the future of cinema, and the mundane magic of everyday life.

The conference is set to be a hub for industry pioneers and emerging talent. It will be led by MK-based Pooleyville, which is renowned for its innovative approach to design and creativity.

The conference will encourage new creative ideas

Milton Keynes City Council is a headline sponsor along with other organisations, demonstrating the city’s commitment to creativity, innovation and inclusivity across its communities. The City Council is also sponsoring 10 scholarships aimed at encouraging individuals belonging to underrepresented groups to pursue careers in the creative industries.

The council’s investment aims to build on its existing reputation as a city that has been at the forefront of growth in tech in recent year.

Milton Keynes has an strong reputation as a creative smart city where researchers can trial initiatives to help modern cities become greener and more pleasant places to live and work.

The conference line-up includes Brendan Dawes, who recently collaborated with documentary filmmaker Gary Hustwit of Eno; Lisbon-based design studio Ilhas, Akil Benjamin of Radical Innovation Lab Comuzi; illustrator and writer Rob Lowe AKA Supermundane, and Marshmallow Laser Feast, a collective of artists reinterpreting human perception and experience.

Further details, including information about tickets is available here.