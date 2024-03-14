Congestion in Milton Keynes cost drivers valuable time on local 'A' roads last year, new figures show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Congestion in Milton Keynes cost drivers large amounts of time on local 'A' roads last year, new figures have shown.

It comes as motorists across England encountered longer delays than ever on the strategic road network, which includes local and major 'A' roads and motorways, with the RAC blaming the problem on too many roadworks.

Department for Transport figures show drivers travelling on local 'A' roads in Milton Keynes were delayed by 24 seconds per mile on average when compared to the pace they would have made if driving at the speed limit in free-flowing conditions.

This was in line with the year before.

In 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic which saw traffic levels plummet, the average delay for motorists in the area was 28 seconds per mile.

The A421 saw the greatest delays in Milton Keynes.

Nationally, drivers were held up by 48 seconds per mile on local 'A' roads – the highest figure since 2019.

The figures cover only 'A' roads, which account for around 10% of England's highway network but carry around a third of all traffic.

Meanwhile, factoring in motorways and major 'A' roads, drivers across the country were delayed by a record 11 seconds per mile.

Speeds were measured using samples of vehicles recorded at different times of the day.

RAC head of policy Simon Williams said: "It’s very concerning to see delays on our most important roads increasing to above pre-pandemic levels and average speeds are dropping.

"With more people than ever working from home at least part of the week and no growth in the number of cars on the road since then, we’re struggling to see what the cause can be other than roadworks."

He added: "Given today’s disappointing findings, it’s more important than ever that National Highways... is given sufficient funds in the next five-year road investment settlement to tackle these issues head-on."

The data also shows the average speed drivers travelled along local 'A' roads. In MK, motorists averaged 34.1 mph.