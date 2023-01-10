Connells employees in Leighton Buzzard, Milton Keynes and Dunstable raise almost £70k for charity partner Mind

Connells employees in Leighton Buzzard, Milton Keynes and Dunstable raised almost £70,000 for its charity partner Mind in 2022.

Their fundraising endeavours challenges such as golf days, marathons, a trek to Petra, and a fundraising initiative to mark World Mental Health Day in October, which raised in excess of £12,000 for the cause. The total also encompasses efforts from Connells Group’s subsidiaries from Hamptons and Lambert Smith Hampton.

“We are extremely proud to have raised another significant amount for Mind in the second year of our partnership,” said David Livesey, Connells Group CEO. “Thank you to everyone who took part, organised, and supported all our charity efforts throughout the year. It has been great to see all our colleagues come together for this great cause and, we look forward to another year of supporting Mind and the vitally important work they do.”

Connells colleagues support Wear It Green day for Mind. Image: Connells Group.

Charlotte Porter, head of corporate partnerships at Mind, said: “We are so thankful to Connells Group for their fundraising efforts over the last year and their continued support throughout their partnership with us. The pandemic has taken a toll on the nation’s mental health, and the cost-of-living crisis is only making things worse. The money raised by Connells Group will help us to support the one in four of us who experience a mental health problem every year through funding our Mind Infoline, information and advice services, and campaigning activities”

Mind is the leading mental health charity in England and Wales, providing advice and support to anyone experiencing a mental health problem.

