Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Milton Keynes Conservative Group have claimed that plans to deliver the Oxford-Cambridge Growth Corridor, announced by Chancellor Rachel Reeves, are "nothing new."

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Labour Chancellor Reeves used a speech on Wednesday (January 29) to announce ambitious plans to kickstart economic growth, which included reviving the Growth Corridor, which is set to feature Milton Keynes at its centre.

Reeves used her speech to confirm funding for East-West Rail, including new services between Oxford and Milton Keynes, and upgrading the A428 to reduce journey times between Milton Keynes and Cambridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yesterday Milton Keynes Central Labour MP Emily Darlington claimed Oxford-Cambridge was "a prime location for economic growth", and accused the Conservative Party of "failing to make it happen."

Rachel Reeves delivers a speech on economic growth for Britain, including announcing the planned revival of the Oxford-Cambridge Growth Corridor. Photo by Peter Cziborra - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Today the Conservatives have hit back, with Conservative Group Leader in Milton Keynes Shazna Muzammil claiming the announcement was "a repackaging of Conservative achievements with no new commitments or clarity."

“We welcome the renewed spotlight on the Oxford-Cambridge Growth Corridor, but it would be misleading not to acknowledge that the Conservative Government laid the foundations for this vision, securing transport links, upgrading roads, and driving investment in science, technology, and education," she said.

“The Conservative Government invested heavily in Milton Keynes, recognising its potential as a hub for business and technology.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They also provided £22.7 million for Bletchley and Fenny Stratford, maximising the area’s strategic location at the intersection of key rail lines, including East West Rail.”

The Milton Keynes Conservatives also claim Labour have failed to provide answers on issues affecting East West Rail, including where funding for the project is coming from and highways impact data.

They have also questioned whether a second drop-in event will take place in Woburn Sands to address concerns raised about the project there, and whether a bridge will be constructed at Bow Brickhill.

“Labour’s rehashed plans come with no details, no clear commitments, and no guarantees for our local communities," Muzammil added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Milton Keynes needs clarity, infrastructure, and investment, all of which were already set in motion by the Conservative leadership long before this announcement."

The Citizen has contacted Milton Keynes Labour Group for a response.