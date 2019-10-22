Construction of new Milton Keynes underpass is 'on track' say council bosses

"Good progress" has been made in the construction of a new V4 underpass in Whitehouse, say council bosses.

It is hoped the underpass will provide a safe crossing point for residents under the grid road and will connect a new redway to existing routes.

Main excavation is now complete, and the soil from under the road has already been recycled as wildflower-covered earth bunds elsewhere in MK (these bunds are used to deter unauthorised encampments).

More excavation will be carried out for the redway sections MK and the underpass is expected to open by mid-2020.

Councillor Emily Darlington, cabinet member for public realm, said: “This is a major and complex construction scheme, and we’ve worked with a number of different services and utility providers to make sure essentials like water and gas are looked after carefully.

“I’m pleased the project is on track to be completed on time, and that we’ve been able to create a new safe pedestrian crossing for local people.”

The Western Expansion Area will eventually include 6,550 new homes, employment land, green open spaces and parks, and a main street with retail and leisure units and schools.