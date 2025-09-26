Construction work on new homes in Milton Keynes falls by more than a tenth

Construction work on new homes in Milton Keynes has fallen by more than a tenth in the 2024-2025 financial year, according to figures from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

Data showed that work started on around 970 new homes during the previous financial year, a decrease of 13 per cent on the 1,120 new properties started during the previous year.

Of the new homes started in the last financial year in Milton Keynes, 630 or 65 per cent were started by private enterprises, with 330 or 34 per cent by housing associations.

Nationally 113,310 new projects were started in the previous financial year, 17 per cent down on the previous year.

Of the new homes started, 72 per cent came from private companies, with housing associations accounting for 27 per cent and local authorities just one per cent.

New Housing Secretary Steve Reed, who replaced Angela Rayner earlier in the month, is rolling out a building acceleration package in a bid to reverse the decline, with the Labour Party pledging to build 1.5 million new homes by the end of this Parliament.

However chief executive of the Home Builders Federation Neil Jefferson, which represents the building industry in England and Wales, has said more needs to be done.

"Whilst the speedy changes made by the Government to the planning system were welcome, builders can only build if buyers can buy and we need to see more support, in particular for young people who are currently unable to purchase a new home due to a lack of affordable mortgage lending," Jefferson said.

"We also need action to address the delays to processing planning applications and the growing levels of taxation and regulatory costs faced by builders that are making many sites not viable to develop."

In response Housing Secretary Reed described the figures as "unacceptable" saying: "I will leave no stone unturned to build 1.5 million homes, so families have the key to home ownership in their hands.

"Fixing the archaic planning system won’t happen overnight, but because of the reforms we have introduced, we will see the biggest era of housebuilding in our country’s history.

"With my leadership, the Government will go further and faster to get Britain building. It’s time to build, baby, build."

