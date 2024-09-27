Milton Keynes City Council has launched a consultation on proposed changes to its housing allocation scheme

A consultation has been launched by Milton Keynes City Council on proposed changes to its housing allocation scheme.

The City Council regularly reviews the allocation of social rented housing to address urgent needs, and is legally required to run a consultation if it plans to make any major changes to the allocation scheme.

Feedback is being sought on a draft document of the scheme.

Among the points feedback is being invited on is criteria for who qualifies and who may be ineligible, the level of choice individuals have in housing allocation, extra consideration for certain individuals and selection criteria for housing allocation.

The consultation is open until December 2, with the City Council committing to publishing the feedback it receives, alongside its own responses, on a monthly basis.

From December 3 to 13 the City Council says it plans to review the feedback, adjust the proposals and prepare a decision, with the revised policy set to be published and implemented by January 3 2025.