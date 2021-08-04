Contents of large cannabis factory found dumped on popular dog walking route in Milton Keynes
A former sniffer dog sniffed it out
Police have been asked to investigate the contents of an entire cannabis factory found dumped near a local beauty spot.
A dog walker posted photos of the bizarre find on social media after her former sniffer dog discovered it "well hidden" in a ditch at Stanton Low.
There were several black bags with pots and the remains of plants, plus pipes and tubes used to grow cannabis in a hydroponic factory.
The dog walker said: "Some complete idiots have dumped the remains from their cannabis factory...I don't know the full extent of what's in the Black bags but it looks like the remains of the plants and their pots."