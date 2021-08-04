Contents of large cannabis factory found dumped on popular dog walking route in Milton Keynes

Police have been asked to investigate the contents of an entire cannabis factory found dumped near a local beauty spot.

A dog walker posted photos of the bizarre find on social media after her former sniffer dog discovered it "well hidden" in a ditch at Stanton Low.

There were several black bags with pots and the remains of plants, plus pipes and tubes used to grow cannabis in a hydroponic factory.

The dog sniffed out the smell of cannabis. Photo: Facebook