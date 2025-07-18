Contestants from Milton Keynes wanted for ITV's Who Wants to be a Millionaire spin-off show
Production company Stellify Media have successfully asked ITV to commission 18 episodes of new show Millionaire Hot Seat, also presented by Jeremy Clarkson, a fast-paced twist on the traditional Millionaire format, which has run since 1998.
Millionaire Hot Seat has already enjoyed overseas success, with more than 2,500 episodes aired in Australia.
It sees six contestants compete for the opportunity to sit in the Hot Seat and face questions - which they must answer correctly against the clock to climb the Million Pound Money Ladder.
Filming for the UK version is set to begin in November this year, with the first episodes of the new show set to air in March 2026.
The co-chief executive of Stellify Media Matthew Worthy said: “It is an honour to produce Millionaire for ITV.
“Millionaire Hot Seat is the main’s show cheeky younger sibling, and gives us more Jeremy, enjoying more money-ladder moments, but with a whole new tone, pace and feel.”
Applicants must be 18 and over and be UK residents, with the deadline to apply November 14.