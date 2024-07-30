Contractor's staff shortages disrupt bin collections throughout Milton Keynes during hottest week of the year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

‘Significant’ staff shortages experienced by the city’s waste contractors have disrupted bin collections throughout MK this week.

The council has taken to social media to explain why some bins will not be collected on the usual days.

They said: “This week our contractor Suez has significant staff shortages. Any bins/sacks not collected on the usual day should be left out and they will be collected the next day.”

The news comes during some of the hottest days of the year and some people have complained about smelly green or black bins being left outside their homes.

Staff shortages are resulting in late bin ollections in Milton Keynes this week

One reader said: I think people should get a refund if the service is late, as it works with trains. There is no incentive for the council to run a good refuge collection service ...The contractor may have targets and penalties, but how have these been setup and are they even being enforced?”

They added: “Hopefully the overflowing, smelly green bins won’t be left for a second week. Surely it would make more sense to leave the red/blue in hot weather as these are supposed to be used for clean stuff?”

Another said: “Bring back direct labour force. No more contractors.”

But some people were more sympathetic to Suez, who took over the contract from Serco last Autumn. One said: “Staff shortages can’t be helped…..I swear some people think that you can just pull staff out from nowhere when people call in sick. Give them a break.”