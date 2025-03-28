Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Controversial changes to parking tariff charges in Milton Keynes City Centre come into force from Monday March 31.

The changes, which were first announced in November last year, were heavily criticised, with more than 900 people signing a petition calling on the Labour-run Milton Keynes City Council to reconsider the increases.

The council decided to press ahead with the changes, the first for nearly a decade, meaning that from next week, the two-hour minimum stay period in standard rate bays (purple) becomes £2, doubling from £1, with the hourly rate thereafter remaining at 50 pence.

Meanwhile, the one-hour minimum stay period in premium rate bays (red) becomes £2.50, an increase from £2, with the hourly rate thereafter unchanged at £2 per hour.

The E1 employee permit daily charge will become £3 for a whole day, up from £2.80, or £2 for five hours, up from £1.40.

Car share, hotel and conference permits have been removed because of their limited use, with applications for car share permits falling by nearly 90 per cent over the past five years.

Last year the Milton Keynes Conservative Group described the changes as an “attack on Milton Keynes residents and businesses.”

In response the City Council claims that “the new tariffs still mean that Milton Keynes remains competitive compared to other similar city centre parking such as Northampton or Bedford centres which cost £2 per hour to park.”

The council also say the changes align the cost of parking closer to that of bus travel, as part of wider work to encourage more people to use public transport.

