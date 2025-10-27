Convenience store in Milton Keynes ram raided as thieves steal ATM

The Sainsbury's Local store on Brooklands Square in Milton Keynes was ram raided over the weekend, with thieves stealing the ATM machine

A convenience store in Milton Keynes was ram raided over the weekend as thieves stole an ATM machine.

Police are appealing for information following the incident which occurred at the Sainsbury’s Local store in Brooklands Square at 12.50am on Sunday October 26.

Photos and video posted on the Milton Keynes Moan Facebook page show what appears to be a yellow telehandler being driven at the shop to steal the ATM.

Once the ATM is stolen it is then lowered via a crane into the back of a white pickup which then drives off.

The telehandler was left abandoned outside the shop, with images of the aftermath showing broken glass outside the front of the shop, and damage to the shop’s sign and frontage.

A scene watch was put in place and the police presence in the area was increased in response to the incident.

Anyone with information, CCTV or video of the incident is asked to call 101 quoting the reference number 43250546164.

