Cosgrove Hall has NOT been abandoned, states owner

The statement reads: “The owner of Cosgrove Hall has stated clearly and unequivocally that the property has not been abandoned and the photographs that supported this inaccurate impression were actually proof of vandalism.”The owner himself added: “There are people living on the estate permanently and currently there is also a large team of builders present.“Given the history of the Hall and its Listed building status, any proposals involve a long and complicated process and need to reflect the views of many stakeholders. I am working hard to find the best solution, not just for myself, but for the local community as well.”