Cost of living crisis: Slash your housing costs by buying in these areas of Milton Keynes

Buying a home is an increasingly expensive business, with a property purchase now setting people back nine times the average full-time annual salary, data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows.

But with energy bills soaring amid a cost of living crisis, many people will be thinking of ways to cut the amount they spend on housing.

If you're looking for something more affordable there are 217 neighbourhoods in England where the average home costs less than £100,000.

Buying a home is becoming increasingly difficult

Horden in County Durham is the cheapest place to buy, with the average property selling for just £42,500.

But if you are looking to stay local in MK, the three cheapest places to consider are Denbigh, where the average property price is £200,000, Stacey Bushes & Fullers Slade (£205,000) and Central Milton Keynes & Newlands (£217,500).

The most expensive is Bow Brickhill & Woburn Sands, where the average price is £413,995.

The full list is below and areas are listed according to affordability, with the cheapest first. The figures, sourced from the ONS using Land Registry data, show the median price paid in each neighbourhood in the 12 months to June 2021.

1. Denbigh £200,000

2. Stacey Bushes & Fullers Slade £205,000

3. Central Milton Keynes & Newlands £217,500

4. Eaglestone & Fishermead £230,000

5. Bradwell Common £232,000

6. Linford Wood £249,998

7. Wolverton & New Bradwell £260,000

8. Bletchley East £269,500

9. Oldbrook & Coffee Hall £270,000

10. Bletchley North West £272,500

11. Stantonbury & Bradville £275,000

12. Far Bletchley £280,000

13. Walnut Tree & Tilbrook £285,000

14. Bletchley West £285,000

15. Bletchley South £287,498

16. Stony Stratford & Old Wolverton £287,500

17. Newport Pagnell South £295,000

18. Willen & Downhead Park £295,500

19. Bradwell Village £300,000

20. Newport Pagnell North £303,750

21. Broughton, Middleton & Kents Hill £317,500

22. Great Linford & Giffard Park £322,500

23. Tattenhoe & Emerson Valley £345,000

24. Woughton & Woolstone £350,000

25. Two Mile Ash £361,500

26. Loughton £365,000

27. Shenley Wood & Grange Farm £365,998

28. Furzton £371,500

29. Westcroft & Shenley Brook End £374,000

30. Olney & Lavendon £379,000

31. Hanslope, Castlethorpe & Sherington £379,995