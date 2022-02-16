Cost of living crisis: Slash your housing costs by buying in these areas of Milton Keynes
Our data shows the areas in the borough with the cheapest property prices
Buying a home is an increasingly expensive business, with a property purchase now setting people back nine times the average full-time annual salary, data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows.
But with energy bills soaring amid a cost of living crisis, many people will be thinking of ways to cut the amount they spend on housing.
If you're looking for something more affordable there are 217 neighbourhoods in England where the average home costs less than £100,000.
Horden in County Durham is the cheapest place to buy, with the average property selling for just £42,500.
But if you are looking to stay local in MK, the three cheapest places to consider are Denbigh, where the average property price is £200,000, Stacey Bushes & Fullers Slade (£205,000) and Central Milton Keynes & Newlands (£217,500).
The most expensive is Bow Brickhill & Woburn Sands, where the average price is £413,995.
The full list is below and areas are listed according to affordability, with the cheapest first. The figures, sourced from the ONS using Land Registry data, show the median price paid in each neighbourhood in the 12 months to June 2021.
1. Denbigh £200,000
2. Stacey Bushes & Fullers Slade £205,000
3. Central Milton Keynes & Newlands £217,500
4. Eaglestone & Fishermead £230,000
5. Bradwell Common £232,000
6. Linford Wood £249,998
7. Wolverton & New Bradwell £260,000
8. Bletchley East £269,500
9. Oldbrook & Coffee Hall £270,000
10. Bletchley North West £272,500
11. Stantonbury & Bradville £275,000
12. Far Bletchley £280,000
13. Walnut Tree & Tilbrook £285,000
14. Bletchley West £285,000
15. Bletchley South £287,498
16. Stony Stratford & Old Wolverton £287,500
17. Newport Pagnell South £295,000
18. Willen & Downhead Park £295,500
19. Bradwell Village £300,000
20. Newport Pagnell North £303,750
21. Broughton, Middleton & Kents Hill £317,500
22. Great Linford & Giffard Park £322,500
23. Tattenhoe & Emerson Valley £345,000
24. Woughton & Woolstone £350,000
25. Two Mile Ash £361,500
26. Loughton £365,000
27. Shenley Wood & Grange Farm £365,998
28. Furzton £371,500
29. Westcroft & Shenley Brook End £374,000
30. Olney & Lavendon £379,000
31. Hanslope, Castlethorpe & Sherington £379,995
32. Bow Brickhill & Woburn Sands £413,995