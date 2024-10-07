Costa coffee store in Milton Keynes receives surprisingly low food hygiene rating

A Costa Coffee store in Milton Keynes has received a two out of five food hygiene rating

A Costa Coffee restaurant in Milton Keynes has been handed a new food hygiene rating.

The store at at Breckland in Linford Wood was given a new two-out-of-five food score after inspectors from the Food Standards Agency visited in August.

A rating of two means some improvement is necessary, while a rating of one means major work is needed. The lowest rating is zero, which means that urgent improvement is required.

The higest possible score is five, when hygiene standards are judged to be “very good”.

Of Milton Keynes's 491 restaurants, cafes and canteens assessed under the scheme, 370 (75%) have ratings of five and none has zero ratings.

The Food Hygiene Rating Scheme helps members of the public choose where to eat out or shop for food by giving clear information about businesses’ hygiene standards.

The scheme is run in partnership with local authorities in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

You can check local eateries on the FSA website here.