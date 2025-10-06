Could Milton Keynes' Campbell Park be at risk in new town plans?

Conservative councillors fear that Campbell Park’s character could be at risk with new town plans.

The beloved Campbell Park is a staple green space for many residents in Milton Keynes.

A scenic area with unique features and activities that the whole community can enjoy.

But Conservative Councillors fear that new plans put the park’s skyline and character at real risk.

Conservative councillors are concerned that Campbell Park’s character could be at risk with new town plans. Photo: Milton Keynes Conservative group

The Government’s New Towns Taskforce report names Milton Keynes as a “Renewed Town”, and advocates for MK “city centre densification”. Conservative Councillors say that the report paves the way for high-rise developments.

Earlier this year, residents resisted plans by Urban Splash for large-scale, 11-12-storey apartment blocks on the north side of Campbell Park. Conservative councillors say that despite significant expected harm to the park and green infrastructure, council officers recommended that these plans be approved.

Many residents spoke out against this proposal at the council planning committee meeting.

The application was then rejected ‘due to the harm caused by the scale and bulk of the development and on the heritage asset of Campbell Park’.

Since then, Urban Splash has submitted a new, revisited planning application for Campbell Park, with its joint venture partners Glenbrook.

Conservative councillors say that future decisions like this will be taken out of local hands altogether, with Labour’s plan to hand all planning powers to unelected Development Corporations.

They are concerned that residents won’t be able to join planning meetings to share their views on changes to their communities.

Councillor Shazna Muzammil-Cook, Leader of the Conservative Group on Milton Keynes City Council, said: “Campbell Park is the jewel of our city. Residents walk here, play here, celebrate here — it is part of what makes MK special.

“But Labour’s potential plans for more one- and two-bedroom tower blocks risk turning Campbell Park and its surroundings into the shadow of a high-rise skyline. This is not what Milton Keynes was designed to be."

Alongside the visual impact on Campbell Park, there are wider concerns about infrastructure.

Conservative councillors say more dense housing in the city centre will mean more pressure on parking, GP surgeries, schools, and roads.

Councillor Shazna added: “Of course we need new homes. But if we keep forcing one-bedroom flats into towers while ignoring the basics, we’ll create a city centre that people can’t enjoy and that doesn’t meet the needs of families.

“Labour and Lib Dems are offering MK up to deliver housing targets, completely ignoring the fact that we need investment in our infrastructure, and community services should be prioritised.”

Former Councillor and campaigner for Campbell Park and Old Woughton, Charlotte Hall said: "We are in hugely worrying times. I know how much we love this area and how much we want to preserve its uniqueness for generations to enjoy.

“But all this uncertainty is making residents lose confidence — they feel their voices won’t matter anymore, that their will won’t count, and that they won’t have a say at all.

“If local democracy is silenced, what hope do we have of protecting the places we love?”

The Conservative Group is calling for genuine consultation with residents before any further expansion of Milton Keynes city centre is agreed.

They say that residents’ views must be respected, green spaces protected, and infrastructure prioritised before more large-scale projects are approved.