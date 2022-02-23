Could Toys 'R' Us be re-opening in Milton Keynes - four years after it closed?

Toys 'R' Us bosses have announced plans to make a comeback in the UK four years after closing all its stores.

They have not yet announced where new stores will be opening or whether Milton Keynes is on the list.

The Grafton Gate store closed in April 2018 after the UK arm of Toys 'R' Us went into administration. Since then the premises, once described as having the largest toy shop floor area in Europe, have remained empty and now look neglected.

Toys 'R' Us closed in Milton Keynes in April 2018

Today Toys 'R' Us Australia chief executive Louis Mittoni has spoken out about the UK launch and how he has already recruiting the new team to oversee the comeback.

He said: “I’m very excited to welcome over 100 years of retailing experience in our new team, who will lead the relaunch our iconic brand back into the UK market in the next few months.