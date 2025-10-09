Could you give these Milton Keynes cats a second chance with a new home?

The branch says that as kitten season has come to a close, it can now focus on providing loving homes for its adult cats.

It supports cats and kittens across the city, covering postcodes MK1 to MK19 and MK46.

A spokesperson for the branch told MK Citizen: "Kitten season has now passed for Cats Protection Milton Keynes, who are now able to turn their attention to the adult cats desperately needing homes.

“We have Shirley and Motsi, two 7-month-old sisters with 10 out of 10 personalities who would suit most homes and provide lots of love and affection.

“Handsome boy Sifo is a year old and is shy initially but blossoms into a wonderfully affectionate lap cat.

“We have two-year-old Pip, a striking but initially shy tabby female looking for her forever home, and surprisingly had no interest yet despite her fetching appearance!

“And finally, two-year-old Cassie. This gentle, sensitive soul was rehomed but came back to us after three weeks as her new family wasn't quite the right fit. We have decided she should live in a women-only home where she has plenty of space to relax in quietly and peacefully.

“Cass is a chatty girl and loves to spend time in your company, getting fuss and head rubs, once she has built up the trust."

Adoption applications must be made through the branches website. But first have a look through our gallery to see which adorable cats are in search of a new home.

1 . Untitled design (24).jpg Cats Protection Milton Keynes & District Branch are looking for loving homes for these cats. Photo: Cats Protection Milton Keynes & District Branch Photo: Cats Protection Milton Keynes & District Branch Photo Sales

2 . Shirley and Motsi These adorable sisters are around 7 months old and are a bonded pair who need to stay together. Both girls are playful, inquisitive and gentle. They love a cuddle and have exceptionally loud purrs. Photo: Cats Protection Milton Keynes & District Branch Photo: Cats Protection Milton Keynes & District Branch Photo Sales

3 . Cassie Cassie came into Cats Protection’s care as a pregnant stray and gave birth to four kittens who have all since been adopted. She was a fantastic mother giving them all the care they needed. It’s now time for this loving mum to find her forever home. She is a friendly and affectionate young lady who loves company, snuggling on the sofa and playing with cat toys. Photo: Cats Protection Milton Keynes & District Branch Photo: Cats Protection Milton Keynes & District Branch Photo Sales