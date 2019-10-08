Could you offer loving home to 'hard to place' brothers like these in Milton Keynes?

People in Milton Keynes are being urged to consider adopting a ”hard to place” child or group of siblings.

Local adoption agency St. Francis’ Children’s Society (SFCS) has launched a campaign to focus on the children who spend longest in care waiting for their new families.

People in Milton Keynes are being urged to consider adopting ahard to place child or group of siblings like these three brothers pictured

These are mainly sibling groups, older children and those from black and minority ethnic backgrounds.

The worst affected are children aged five and over. These face an average wait of almost two years between entering care and being adopted.

Sibling groups such as the three brothers pictured wait an average 495 days, while children from black and minority ethnic backgrounds wait for 483 days.

Alison Miller, CEO of St. Francis’ Children’s Society said: “Many of the 3,000 children currently awaiting adoption are sadly deemed ‘hard to place’. Children over the age of four, sibling groups of two or more, children with disabilities or additional needs, and children from black and minority ethnic backgrounds all wait longer in the care system before families are found for them.”

She added: “We’re asking people from all walks of life to consider if they could provide love, security and permanency to a vulnerable child.”

The campaign coincides with next week's National Adoption Week, and St Francis' is holding a special adoption information event on Saturday October 19.

Details can be found online here.