Could your child star in The Addams Family youth adaptation in Milton Keynes?

The largest youth musical theatre company in the UK is holding open auditions for a middle-school-aged adaptation of The Addams Family in Milton Keynes.

Open auditions are being held for a middle-school-aged adaptation of the best-selling Broadway musical The Addams Family.

The largest youth musical theatre company in the UK, RARE Productions, is holding auditions in Milton Keynes in October.

Young people between the ages of 7 and 18 can apply. The show will be performed at Stantonbury Theatre in Milton Keynes from February 12 to 14 2026.

Open auditions are being held in Milton Keynes for a youth adaption of The Addams Family. Photo: RARE Productions

All actors must be 8 years old by the time of the show.

There’s no need to book in advance. Auditionees should simply turn up at the allocated time slot for their age group, sign in and be ready to wow the judges!

The young performers will be auditioning in groups of around 15 to 20 people of a similar age, typically from 8 to 12 years and 13 to 18 years.

The auditions involve singing, dancing and acting and usually last around 30 minutes.

There’s no need to prepare anything beforehand as all materials are provided and taught on the day.

Actors only need to attend one audition.

Parents and carers are asked to stay and supervise their children before and after the auditions, but are not allowed into the audition room.

Everyone applying will receive a letter through the post letting them know the outcome of their casting within two weeks of the second audition date.

Event Details

Audition 1 – Wednesday, October 8 2025 5.00pm – 6.00pm (7 – 12 year olds)

6.00pm – 7.00pm (13 – 18 year olds)

Location: Stantonbury Theatre, Stantonbury, Milton Keynes MK14 6BN

Audition 2 – Saturday, October 11 2025 2.00pm – 3.30pm (7 – 12 year olds)

3.30pm – 5:00pm (13 – 18 year olds)

Location: Summerfield School, Downley Avenue, Milton Keynes, MK13 8PG

RARE Productions is a musical theatre company that provides opportunities for young people aged 8 to 21-years-old. The company has 23 years of experience in hosting full scale shows in professional theatres across the country.

You can visit the RARE Productions website for more information on auditions.