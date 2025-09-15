Milton Keynes City Council says it is "actively working" to solve a bin collection issue in a city street which residents claim is posing a "clear health hazard."

Nic Field, who lives in a flat on Fen Street in the Brooklands area of the city, contacted the council after its refuse collection vehicles repeatedly failed to empty the communal rubbish bins belonging to the block of 12 flats.

In correspondence seen by the MK Citizen, Mr Field claims that the situation has created "unsanitary conditions that pose a clear health hazard."

"Every week, the refuse collection vehicles arrive at our communal bin area as scheduled, however despite their presence, the crew consistently refuses to empty our two 1001L black bins for general waste and two 1001L pink bins for recycling," Field wrote.

Two black and two pink communal recycling bins belonging to residents on Fen Street in Milton Keynes have not been emptied for several weeks

"When I check the council’s website for bin emptying status, it falsely indicates that the job has been completed successfully.

"Week after week, this results in black bags overflowing and piling up around the bins, turning the area into what resembles a dump.

"The stench is overpowering, attracting swarms of flies and other pests, and it has become a breeding ground for vermin.

"This not only affects our daily living but also undermines efforts to maintain a clean and healthy community."

Mr Field added that when he contacted the council’s Refuse Removal Department to report the issue, he received a reference number followed by a message to say the issue had been resolved, even though the rubbish has not been collected.

In response, a council spokesperson said: "We are actively working to resolve this - the historic issue is one of contamination and loose, bulky waste left at the bin store that means our crews can’t access every bin.

"While we’ve previously cleared it all out as a gesture of goodwill, the landlord or managing agent is responsible for making sure it’s in a reasonable condition for us to collect recycling and waste from.

"In the meantime, we are working with our contractor to solve the immediate issue of the missed collection."

