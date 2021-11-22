Council agrees change of use for closed Milton Keynes school in move which could create 16 jobs in new year

A closed Milton Keynes school will be leased as a nursery and outdoor learning centre for £24,000 a year.

Milton Keynes Council has agreed a change of use application by Acorn Early Years Foundation for Emberton School in Olney.

Plans detail the ‘conversion (of Emberton School) to hybrid use for a school and nursery (total capacity 37 places) and construction of a new 21-space car park, with access from the High Street’.

A new footpath is also mentioned.

The village school closed in 2020 due to “insufficient numbers of children attending”.

The Village Schools Federation (VSF) want to lease the building as a nursery, outdoor kindergarten and outdoor learning centre for £24,000 a year.

There are around 57 children on the waiting list for places at the nursery.