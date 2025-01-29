Council agrees to adopt a Lunar New Year for Milton Keynes - and today is the day it begins

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Milton Keynes has officially adopted the Lunar New Year, which falls today (Wednesday).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event, celebrated by Chinese communtiies, coincides wth the first new moon of the lunar calendar and each year is named after an animal from the Chinese zodiac. This year is the Year of the Snake.

For many communities in MK across the world, this involves a 15-day festival complete with fireworks, red clothes and decorations and gifts of money in red envelopes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Chinese symbology, those born in the Year of the Snake are said to be recognised for their keen insight and extraordinary intelligence. The snake is also considered the most tenacious and enigmatic of the 12 zodiac animals..

The Lunar New Year being celebrated at Brfoughton Pavilion

Last week Milton Keynes City Council voted unanimously last week to pass a Liberal Democrat motion recognising the importance of Lunar New Year for the city’s residents.

The motion,brought forward by Councillor Sam Crooks highlights the City Council’s commitment to inclusivity and its recognition of the diverse traditions and cultures that help to shape Milton Keynes.

An MKCC spokesperson said: “The City Council will now honour Lunar New Year and raise awareness about the celebration through its communication channels. This aims to educate residents about its cultural significance and to honour the contributions of those who have settled in Milton Keynes from overseas.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lib Dem Councillor Sam Crooks said: “Milton Keynes is such a vibrant and inclusive city and that’s all thanks to residents who have travelled across the globe to settle here and call it their home. I am immensely proud of the diversity and rich culture we hold here in Milton Keynes, and Lunar New Year is a reminder of just that, these celebrations enrich our city and continue to make it such an exciting place to live.”

His motion states: ‘This council - mindful of the Lunar New Year which falls on 29 January – welcomes all our residents who have come to Milton Keynes from Hong Kong in recent years and salutes the contribution they are already making to our community.’

It adds: ‘We welcome too our residents of Vietnamese and Japanese heritage, and from mainland China, who will also be celebrating the Lunar New Year.’