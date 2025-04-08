Council announces crackdown on illegal street traders in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mk City Council is clamping down on illegal street traders and threatening them with fines of up to £1000 for each and every sale they make.

And they are urging all residents to report any concerns they have about such traders, who sell everything from food to vapes and counterfeit goods.

Street Trading laws are in place to protect consumers, and traders must meet strict requirements, including DBS checks, food registration certificates, and compliance with waste disposal and safety regulations.

Recent enforcement action saw a trader fined £3,848 after being caught trading illegally near the National Bowl, attempting to profit from event-goers.

The city council, working closely with Thames Valley Police, continues to take action against unlicensed traders. The teams have been working together to tackle the anti-social element of car cruising and static meets, particularly in the Network Rail car park on Grafton Street. Licensing officers have been called on multiple occasions to deal with illegal traders at the location.

Unlicensed trading is strictly prohibited in car parks and on roads in the city centre and even on any private land with public access.

Cabinet member for Regulatory Services, Cllr Mick Legg, said: “We’re not trying to catch people out – we welcome traders who want to provide good food for our residents. However, they must the follow the law, just like everyone else. Unlicensed street traders not only pose a risk to consumers, but also undercut the legitimate businesses who follow the rules. We’re cracking down on offenders and urge the public to report any concerns.”

To report illegal trading, visit here.