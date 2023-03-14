Council announces partnership to improve disability facilities in Milton Keynes

Milton Keynes City Council has announced a partnership with neighbouring local authorities in a bid to improve its facilities for vulnerable residents.

The council has teamed up with Luton and Bedfordshire councils to develop more specialised equipment and home adaptations.

It is hoped that more resources can be built that will allow residents to remain independent.

The council wants to help people live indepently

Currently, local authorities in Milton Keynes, Luton and Bedfordshire work separately to provide local people with items such as commodes, individually adapted wheelchairs and automated beds.

Called, the Integrated Community Equipment Service, the council’s are joining forces to pool resources and make money go further.

Home adaptations including access ramps, lowered shelving and changes to the layout of a property will be covered by the partnership, the council states.

Councillor Emily Darlington said: “This is an opportunity to work smarter with our neighbours to deliver greater choice and faster access to specialised equipment. We already have good links with other local authorities, and this is a common sense way to make our resources go further for local people.“Timely support and equipment can help people remain independent in their own homes, as well as reducing hospital admissions and helping people home from hospital faster. We want everyone to live with dignity and independence where possible.”