Council announces £66,000 funding to install 3 new Changing Place toilets in Milton Keynes

Unlike disabled toilets Changing Place toilets offer extra space, with a larger sink and/or shower and equipment such as a bench or hoist.

Labour and Liberal Democrat councillors have been campaigning to increase the number of Changing Places in Milton Keynes. Councillor Jane Carr has previously raised the issue at Full Council, and councillors secured £50,000 for improvements to be made at the Central Library, including installing a Changing Place facility.

Liberal Democrat Councillor Jane Carr, Cabinet Member for Tackling Inequalities and Child Poverty, said: “The Progressive Alliance is completely committed to making Milton Keynes an accessible and safe place for all of our visitors and residents – Changing Places are key to this.”

Lib Dem Councillor Jane Carr and Labour Councillor Carole Baume

“I’m thrilled that we’ve secured this funding, and can get to work on making our city a truly accessible place.”

Labour Councillor Carole Baume added: “Changing Places make such a difference to people with disabilities and their carers. Having more of these facilities in our city means residents and visitors can go out for the day and know they will have access to toilets that they can actually use.”

> The council has recognised people may be limited in their own mobility so need equipment to help them to either get on the toilet or to have their continence pad changed.

A spokesman added: “More than a quarter of a million people in the UK need Changing Places Toilets to enable them to get out and about and enjoy the day-to-day activities which many of us take for granted.

"To use a toilet in safety and comfort, these people need to be able to access a CPT, which has more space and the right equipment, including a height adjustable changing bench, a peninsular toilet and a celling hoist."