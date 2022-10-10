Council buys homes for rough sleepers in Milton Keynes in bid to dispel 'tent city' image

Milton Keynes City Council has highlighting World Homeless Day by sharing the work it is doing to tackle homelessness and end rough sleeping in MK for good.

Just a few years ago, MK was dubbed Tent City because so many homeless people were camped out on the streets and underpasses.

Since then, multiple initiatives by MK Council and other organisations have seen the number of rough sleepers dwindle to just a handful. And these have all been offered accommodation – but refused to engage.

Homeless John has lived in bus shelters around MK for 15 years - but he's refused to let the council house him

One of these people is John, a former printer in his 50s who has lived in various bus shelters around MK for at least 15 years.

He has previously told the Citizen: “Honestly, I wish people would stop worrying about me," he said. "I have everything I need.”

Recently the council opened a new homeless shelter at the former bus station in CMK. Already around 90 people have used it and secure homes have been found for almost 30 of them.

Last year the council bought 30 new homes for rough sleepers in the city. Council employees continue to work closely with these people, helping them with managing costs and mental health support.

Advertisement

One of the rooms at the new homeless shelter in CMK

Another scheme has been launched to offer rent guarantee for private landlords. They can now have their rent guaranteed and receive up to £2,670 cash incentive for offering longer tenancies to homeless families.

Also, national charity DePaul has launched Nightstop, a scheme that places people facing homelessness in the homes of hosts. Volunteer hosts are being urgently sought.

Meanwhile, people are urged to report anyone sleeping rough via Streetlink so support can be offered.

Advertisement

Cabinet member for Adults, Housing and Healthy Communities, Cllr Emily Darlington, said: “World Homeless Day gives us the opportunity to reflect on the how hard it is for people and how we can provide the right level of help.