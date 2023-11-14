Council calls for more mental health funding as figures reveal devastating impact of suicide in Milton Keynes

They’ve written to the chancellor asking for more money

Milton Keynes City Council is calling for more mental health funding as figures reveal devastating impact of suicide locally.

Research shows an estimated 25 each year die by suicide in MK.

Now the council’s Cabinet Member for Mental Health, Emily Darlington, has written to the Chancellor highlighting the need to renew local funding for suicide prevention.

Milton Keynes was among the areas that received ring-fenced NHS England funding for suicide prevention in 2019, which meant vital initiatives could be delivered by the NHS locally. These included BLMK’s Suicide Prevention Pathway Service, which supports people with suicidal thoughts and those who have been bereaved by suicide. And the The ‘Stay Alive’ app which provides advice and support for those struggling.

There is also a Suicide Prevention Community Grant Scheme where organisations such as Harry’s Rainbow, Ride High and MK Act deliver programmes to support those at higher risk of suicide

However, the funding will come to an end in March 2024 and no further funding packages have yet been announced. The Chancellor is facing increased calls to allocate more cash to allow areas to continue their vital suicide prevention work.

This comes as suicide is the leading cause of death in males under 50 and females under 35, with over 5,000 people tragically taking their own lives in 2021 alone.

Cllr Darlington stated in her letter to Chancellor Jeremy Hunt: “I am concerned about ring-fenced NHS England funding coming to an end in March 2024, particularly when so much progress has been made in MK in the last few years.

This ring-fenced funding has provided us with the opportunity to deliver dedicated suicide prevention work… This work is vital if we want to achieve the government's target of reducing suicides in the next five years. Retaining the ring-fenced funding would enable us to continue this important work and build on the good progress we have made.

“Suicide can be prevented, and we must strive to do everything in our power to do so.”