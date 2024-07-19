Council celebrates top class achievements of adult learners in Milton Keynes
The event recognises the achievements of those who have learned new skills via the Community Learning MK (CLMK) service in the past year, many pushing themselves beyond what they thought possible and unlocking skills to help them find work or develop their career.
Community Learning MK provides apprenticeships, community learning and education programmes for adults and young people. They offer more than 400 workshops and courses from Maths, English and IT for adults through to creative and arts-based subjects. Many of these are free and others are charged at a reduced rate for those not in work.
CLMK also offers free practical help and advice for those returning to work including CV and interview preparation as well as where to find local vacancies.
Councillor Joe Hearnshaw, Cabinet Member for Children and Young People, said: “It was fantastic to hear from residents about the impact of our courses and how this affects their plans for the future. There is a huge range of content available and this year alone, we’ve enrolled 4,000 learners on our academic and skills-based courses. I’d like to thank our local partners as well as our dedicated Community Learning team who work year-round to deliver this programme.”
Click here to find out more about courses and workshops available from September.
The City Council also provides courses for those with a learning disability. Courses available are Autism Social Skills and Support into Employment. There is also ongoing support into Further Education with further details available here