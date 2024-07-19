Council celebrates top class achievements of adult learners in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Adult learners and their families were guests at an annual Learner Awards ceremony hosted by Milton Keynes City Council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event recognises the achievements of those who have learned new skills via the Community Learning MK (CLMK) service in the past year, many pushing themselves beyond what they thought possible and unlocking skills to help them find work or develop their career.

Community Learning MK provides apprenticeships, community learning and education programmes for adults and young people. They offer more than 400 workshops and courses from Maths, English and IT for adults through to creative and arts-based subjects. Many of these are free and others are charged at a reduced rate for those not in work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CLMK also offers free practical help and advice for those returning to work including CV and interview preparation as well as where to find local vacancies.

Kam Hang Lau, above, receiving his award for English language alongside more than 50 learners and their families at the Learner Awards

Councillor Joe Hearnshaw, Cabinet Member for Children and Young People, said: “It was fantastic to hear from residents about the impact of our courses and how this affects their plans for the future. There is a huge range of content available and this year alone, we’ve enrolled 4,000 learners on our academic and skills-based courses. I’d like to thank our local partners as well as our dedicated Community Learning team who work year-round to deliver this programme.”

Click here to find out more about courses and workshops available from September.

The City Council also provides courses for those with a learning disability. Courses available are Autism Social Skills and Support into Employment. There is also ongoing support into Further Education with further details available here