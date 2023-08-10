Milton Keynes City Council has denied that its litter wardens are over-zealous following claims that people have been followed “in an aggressive manner” in Milton Keynes for crimes such as feeding bread to the birds or accidently dropping a sweet wrapper.

And officials have clarified that the wardens do not receive commission for every £125 fixed penalty they dish out.

They say wardens are allowed “use their judgement” about following offenders, to check if they are returning to a car or their home.

The litter wardens outside the council offices with Cllr Lauren Townsend

"Our expectation is they’d take a few minutes to do so,” a council spokesman told the Citizen.

However, people have complained to the Citizen that they have been followed for much longer periods by the wardens, who are recruited by the council through contractor WISE.

One man last month described how two wardens followed him for up to 40 minutes, for three miles, after spotting him feeding bits of bread to the birds outside Kingston Tesco.

He tried to appeal to the council and show video footage he’d recorded on his phone. But his claims were brushed aside, he said.

"They (the wardens) were talking about how feeding birds was bad for the environment.. They wouldn’t stop… We just kept walking for 40 minutes while they followed us. My partner was really scared we’d be arrested.

"They said they’d called the police and had given the police our description… All we did was feed bread to the birds.”

In May, a pensioner described how she felt “intimidated and scared” after being flagged down in a taxi by three litter wardens for dropping a cigarette butt outside Aldi.

"Apparently bullying and intimidation is better than education and a chance to put actions right… My mum was happy to pick up the cigarette butt wasn't even given a chance,” said her son.

The litter wardens were introduced by Mk City Council in January 2020. Wearing bodycam cameras and black uniforms, they patrol MK streets looking out for people dropping litter or cigarette butts.

And bread, fed to birds, DOES count as litter, says the council.

The wardens dish out around 38 fixed penalty fines per working day - or 2.7 per working hour. Each fine is £125 and if people don’t pay they are taken to court, where they could be fined up to £2,500.

The Citizen asked the council how strongly the wardens were allowed to act in following people and what tactics were permissible if someone refused to hand over their details.

A spokesman said: “As it’s an offence to fail to provide details when requested for a Fixed Penalty Notice, wardens can use their judgement to check if an offender is returning to a car or home, and our expectation is they’d take a few minutes to do so.

“If a resident contacts us to complain about their experience, we’ll review that warden’s body cam footage and pick up any issues with them, retraining them where needed.”

The spokesman added: “Wardens do not receive commission, they are paid a flat rate salary.”