Council drops Severe Weather Emergency Protocol for rough sleepers in Milton Keynes

Milton Keynes City Council is no longer activating the Severe Weather Emergency Protocol’ (SWEP) to help people sleeping rough during the current spell of freezing weather.

The SWEP rules dictate that any homeless person sleeping outside should be found a warm bed when there is an increased risk of death due to temperatures fall near or below freezing.

Council officials say they no longer need the system in MK as there is accommodation available here for rough sleepers every day of the year, regardless of the weather.

The move follows the opening of the new homeless shelter at the former Central Milton Keynes bus station, which can provide overnight accommodation and support services for up to 18 people who would otherwise be sleeping on the streets..

Before the opening of the shelter, the City Council previously issued SWEP alerts and opened additional emergency accommodation for people whenever temperature plummeted.

A spokesman said today (Thursday): “The new shelter means that SWEP no longer needs to be activated as there is accommodation available all year round no matter the weather.

"Since opening, a secure home has been found for more than 30 rough sleepers, with nearly 100 people using the shelter. Former rough sleepers stay for a short period before accessing further assistance.”

But the council is still encouraging people to report anyone they think might be sleeping rough via the Streetlink service so support can be offered.

Streetlink will send the details to the local authority or outreach service to help them find the individual and connect them to support.

Labour’s Cabinet member for Adults, Healthy Communities and Housing, Cllr Emily Darlington, said: “In this cold weather we are reminding rough sleepers that there’s accommodation available for people sleeping rough all year round and we’re working really hard to encourage people to take up the offer.