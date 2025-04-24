Council funds thousands of hours of school holiday fun for children in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Milton Keynes City Council funded more than 19,000 hours of free activities for children who receive free school meals through the Easter school holidays.

Almost 5,000 individual sessions took place with each including a free healthy meal.

The spring activity programme offered indoor and outdoor events for children and their families in dozens of locations across the city.

Providers were required to make them as accessible as possible and a third of children who attended this year had additional needs.

The council worked with schools, clubs and charities to provide sports, music, education and crafts, with children learning skills from baking to street dance and football. There were day trips to visit Gulliver’s Land, Wicksteed Park and Petite Ponies.

Councillor Joe Hearnshaw, said: “Our Easter activity week was more popular than ever and enabled us to support around 2,400 individual children and young people, 600 more than last year.

“We are already busy planning our summer programme.”