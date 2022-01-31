Council gives away children's play area in Milton Keynes

MK Council is giving away a children's play area as part of its plan to give greater powers to local communities.

Walton Community Council will take ownership of the open space and newly-refurbished play area at Hindhead Knoll in Walnut Tree.

The transfer will allow the community council to provide better leisure and community activities for local people for generations to come.

The play area is on Walnut Tree in MK

Hindhead Knoll is a much-loved space for residents of Walton and is the venue for the community council’s popular annual Summer Fayre, Christmas celebration and other local events events.

MK Council hopes that by putting more community facilities in the hands of the people and organisations that use them, it will encourage greater investment as well as continuous and sustainable use.

They have worked closely with Walton Community Council to improve the venue, and it now includes a refurbished play area, uplighters, new safety crossings, picnic tables, noticeboard, raised shrubbery bed, the Little Free Library and an events shelter.

More money for other enhancements will also be made available from developer contributions as the site falls near a new development.

Cabinet member with responsibility for asset transfer, Cllr Jane Carr said: “We’re delighted that we’re handing over yet another much-loved local facility to Walton Community Council. Working alongside local people, the community council will have power over what goes on at Hindhead Knoll as they are best placed to serve the needs of their community."