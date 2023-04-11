Council house garages to be demolished to make way for more parking in Milton Keynes

A string of old council house garage sites are to be demolished to make way for more parking for residents.

Fifteen garages in Bletchley are being bulldozed – nine in Westminster Drive and six in Dorchester Avenue – and both sites will be “transformed” into standard parking spaces, says Milton Keynes City Council.

They say the garage blocks have fallen into disrepair in recent years and become hubs for fly-tipping and anti-social behaviour.

Cllrs Townsend and Legg at the Dorchester Avenue garage site in Bletchley

The council has already started clearing the sites and works are expected to be complete by the summer.

Bletchley West councillor Lauren Townsend, who is Cabinet Member for Public Realm, said: “These garage sites were heavily used by the community, but over time, their usage has declined massively and they’re now in poor condition.

"It simply isn’t safe or sustainable for us to leave the garages as they are, so we have been working with residents to establish the best option."

Cllr Townsend added: “Bletchley, just like other older towns, has limited parking so it’s great news that these works will create over a dozen more spaces.”

Labour ward councillor Mick Legg said: “Over the years, we have tried to keep the garages clear of fly-tipped rubbish and have drastically improved the landscaping.

"However we always knew that this work would be a temporary fix. Creating more parking will drastically improve the area for residents, and I look forward to seeing the project complete.”

Anyone living in the city can apply to rent a council-owned garage in MK.