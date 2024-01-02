Council imposes strict size rule about binmen collecting real Christmas tree in Milton Keynes
and live on Freeview channel 276
As people think about taking down their Christmas trees over the next few days, MK City Council has issued strict guidance about whether or not binmen will collect them.
Real Christmas trees will be collected if they fit in a green bin with the lid closed. All decorations must be removed and collections will be made on normal bin days between Wednesday January 3 and Saturday January 13.
Advertisement
Advertisement
If people cannot cut their tree up to make it fit, then it can be left alongside the bin – but only if the trunk measures less than 15cm in diameter.
Residents with larger trees, or people without green bins, should make an appointment to dispose of their tree themselves at the local tip. Bookings can be made here.
Alternatively, Willen Hospice is collecting real trees in MK in return for a donation of £12. You can book a slot here.
A hospice spokesperson said: “We’ll be collecting from even more postcodes this year, including Towcester: MK1 to MK19, MK43, MK46, LU7, and NN12 between January 5 – 7 2024.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“To support our vital work, we kindly ask for a voluntary donation of just £12. Every contribution helps us make a difference for local families in need... Your support allows us to continue providing essential care and services to those facing life-limiting illnesses.”
All trees collected by the hospice are will be transformed into wood chips and repurposed for use on farms and public land.