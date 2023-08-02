Twenty-five new rapid chargers have been installed in Central Milton Keynes to enable motorists to get an 80% charge in just 20 minutes.

The cutting-edge technology aims to revolutionise electric charging in the city, making it faster, more accessible, and convenient for both local people and visitors. As well as getting an impressive 80% charge in 20 minutes, motorists can also get a quick top up of 30 miles within just ten minutes if they are running low.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Milton Keynes has one of the biggest and fastest charging networks in the UK. The city council is replacing its existing fast electric vehicle chargers with new 7kW chargers to support long-stay charging around offices, hotels, and attractions.

Milton Keynes City Council has installed 25 new rapid chargers in Central Milton Keynes (CMK).

Milton Keynes City Counci,l with its partner BP Pulse, has also secured funding through the Government’s On Street Residential Charging Scheme to add over 100 more fast charge points in residential areas, where there is less off-street parking.

These installations will be taking place over the autumn.