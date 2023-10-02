Council launches campaign to make men behave better towards women in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The council has this week launched a powerful campaign encouraging men to call out inexcusable behaviour from their peers towards women.

The ‘You’re Right, That’s Wrong’ campaign aims to educate men on the kind of behaviours and remarks that might make a woman feel uncomfortable and how they can stop it.

The overall aim is to help individuals realise when their behaviour is problematic, and to foster a culture of greater respect and accountability.

Organised by Milton Keynes City Council and its Safer MK partners, the initiative encourages men to be ‘active bystanders’, which means recognising when something is wrong and taking responsibility to act.

They will be reminded to consider their own safety first before taking action. The campaign was originally developed by the Police and Crime Commissioner for Leicestershire, and has since launched in other regions in the UK to positive effect.

‘You’re Right, That’s wrong’ will promoted online information, targeting men aged between 18 and 40. It will also be publicised around popular night time venues across Milton Keynes.

The campaign comes shortly after the city council and Safer MK arranged for workers at pubs, bars and clubs to get free training to spot and tackle inappropriate behaviour that people could be subjected to on a night out.

The partners successfully bid for almost £750,000 of Home Office funding, which is already being used on additional CCTV cameras in the city centre, upgrades along popular pedestrian routes including better lighting and reflective paint in underpasses, and an increased police presence at the weekends.

Cabinet member for Community Safety, Cllr Lauren Townsend, said: “We’ve made some positive progress with the Safer Streets programme which will give women and girls more confidence to be themselves without fear. People listen to their peers, so it’s really important that men feel able to speak up against inappropriate behaviour.