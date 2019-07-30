Council leader says thank you to 'King of Clean' Aflie, 7, for scrubbing street signs in Milton Keynes

Milton Keynes' sign-cleaning boy Alfie Canfield has this week been rewarded with a personal present from the leader of the council.

Labour's Pete Marland read on the MK Citizen website how the seven-year-old gets up at 5.30am and goes out with his mum scrubbing clean the grubby street signs in his neighbourhood.

Alfie with council leader Pete Marland

He plans to make it his summer holiday project to clean all the signs on his estate, Crownhill, and also nearby Two Mile Ash and Great Holm.

The story got a huge response from readers, who also praised Alfie's hard-working attitude.

Today council leader Pete Marland popped to see Alfie with a a present of some Lego and a book token. Local Conservative councillor James Lancaster took him some chocolates. The pair are pictured with delighted Alfie.

Pete said: “Alfie is obviously a very community-minded lad and takes pride in his area.

Alfie cleaning the signs

“I was very happy to be able to say thank you to Alfie and his mum. They are both an asset to Milton Keynes.”

Mum Hayley said: “Alfie was so pleased that he was speechless! He didn’t expect any reward and he’s really delighted.”

The pair are planning to go out again in the early mornings this week to continue their sign-cleaning activities.

“Alfie just loves cleaning. He tidies his own bedroom and vacuums and polishes it without being asked,” she said.