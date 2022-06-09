Council make massive multi-million pound appeal to government to improve life in Milton Keynes following city status award

MK Council is making the bid as part of the Government’s Levelling Up Fund, which invests in infrastructure to enhance ‘everyday life’ in towns and cities across the UK.

The move comes less than three weeks after Milton Keynes was finally granted city status by the Queen.

The amount the council has requested is undisclosed, but it amounts to many millions of pounds. And it will be spent on three major projects – including improvements to the city’s public transport and connectivity.

The money would be spent on improving life in Milton Keynes

Another chunk of the cash would be spent on buying a new “key redevelopment site” in Central Bletchley to build new homes, office space and areas for the community to enjoy.

The location of the site is currently being kept secret for commercial reasons. But it is unlikely to be the Brunel Centre, which is already subject to unknown redevelopment plans by MKDP, the council’s business arm. They have yet to confirm whether it will be turned into house or redeveloped as a shopping hub.

Neither would the mystery site be the old fire station or the former Travis Perkins building , as both these are already subject to plans from private housing developers.

The third part of the cash would be spent on making more space for future MK:U students in Central Milton Keynes. The council is hoping to buy existing offices to turn into learning spaces.

MK Council leader Pete Marland said: “If we’re serious about levelling up we need to start delivering projects like these that make a genuine difference for local people. There’s endless potential across Milton Keynes and we run the risk of falling behind if we’re not able to get on with the job of creating these opportunities.”

He added: “The bids we have put together are ambitious and reaffirm our position as one of the fastest growing cities in the country and I’m looking forward to working with everyone involved to bring these projects to Milton Keynes.”